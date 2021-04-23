Tampa Bay Lightning unveil Stanley Cup rings, version available for fans

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning and Jostens, revealed the 2020 Stanley Cup Championship Ring Friday evening. Coaches, players and members of ownership were presented their rings in a private ceremony.

“The 2020 Stanley Cup Championship Ring honors the Lightning’s commitment to overcoming

adversity and persevering against unprecedented circumstances,” said Chris Poitras VP and COO

of Jostens Professional Sports Division. “Jostens is honored to present this ring that will change

the landscape of championship rings and pays tribute to the historic season of the 2020 Tampa

Bay Lightning.”

The Stanley Cup ring, designed by Jostens has 557 diamonds and 81 sapphires set in 14-karat gold.

Among the ring highlights:

The ring’s main face features 27 custom-cut sapphires to represent the years the organization has been around. The Bolts logo includes 30 sapphires with 24 diamonds around the edge.

The left side of the ring features the player’s last name and jersey number with a hockey net in the background. On the right side, features the motto “Distant Thunder” which was adopted by the team to recognize their great fans during their 2020 playoff run.

While on the inside of the band, 216:14 is engraved to denote the total number of overtime minutes endured by the Lightning during the playoffs, the most of any NHL team in a single post-season. As an added detail of personalization, individuals will receive their signature on the interior palm side.

Replica rings will be available for fans on Jostens website Saturday starting at 10 a.m.