Tampa Bay Lightning unveil back-to-back Stanley Cup ring

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning and Jostens, revealed the 2021 Stanley Cup Championship Ring Thursday evening. Coaches, players and members of ownership were presented their rings in a private ceremony.

The Lightning’s 2021 Stanley Cup Championship Ring boasts an incredible 273 round diamonds, 45 custom-cut diamonds, 20 princess-cut diamonds, 30 custom-cut sapphires and 22 tapered-baguette sapphires for a total gem carat weight of approximately 31.67 carats, once again making history as the largest ring by carats in Jostens history.

In an incredible feat of ring engineering, the top of the ring opens like a book to reveal special details from the team’s 2021 season.

The left side of the interior references the shared team sentiment of LAST DAY OF SCHOOL, the mutual feeling the players had knowing given contracts, the salary cap, the expansion draft and other circumstances, that these would be some of their last games played together. The 2021 roster is immortalized in the ring surrounding the phrase where each player’s jersey number is featured.

On the opposite side, the center reads CUP PARADE REPEAT, a nod to the franchise’s back-to-back Cup wins. The words encircling the outside of the crest hold significant meaning to the team, from Nikita Kucherov’s fierce defending of Andrei Vasilevskiy at his Cup-winning press conference with #1 BS, to the mantra of head coach Jon Cooper in the locker room before Game 5 against Montreal, PROCESS OVER OUTCOME. WORK OVER HOPE.

The final detail lays within the three diamonds set between the phrases. These are symbolic of the Lightning’s three Stanley Cup victories in franchise history.

Fans can purchase their own limited edition ring similar in design. To honor the 2021 Conn Smythe winner, Andrei Vasilevskiy’s number 88, only 88 rings will be made available for purchase. The ring will be available on Friday on Jostens website.