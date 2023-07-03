TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning traded forwards Pat Maroon and Max Cajkovic to the Minnesota Wild Sunday night in exchange for a future draft pick.

The Lightning acquired a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Wild as part of the deal. According to the team’s Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois, Tampa Bay will retain 20 percent of Maroon’s $1 million salary.

Maroon joined the Lightning as a free agent in Aug. 2019. During his tenure in Tampa, he played in 280 regular season games and recorded 29 goals and 82 points. He skated in 77 playoff games with the Bolts, including back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships in 2020 and 2021, notching seven goals and 17 points.

Cajkovic was selected by Tampa Bay in the third round of the 2019 draft and has yet to appear in an NHL game.

The Tampa Bay Lightning shared a post following the departure of Maroon, saying the passion he brought to the game was “unmatched.”

“The passion you brought to the ice and the locker room was unmatched. You and your energy will be missed here in Tampa, Patty 💙,” the Twitter post read.

Maroon and Cajkovics’ trade announcement comes days after the Lightning traded Ross Colton to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a second-round, 37th overall draft pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, just hours before the draft kicked off.