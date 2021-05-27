Tampa Bay Lightning to welcome 13,500 fans for Round 2 of playoffs

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with defenseman Erik Cernak (81) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time to “Bring the Thunder,” Bolts Nation!

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Thursday, that “after receiving approvals from local health and government officials, as well as the NHL, the Lightning will welcome approximately 13,500 fans for the second round” of playoffs.

Fan attendance at AMALIE Arena was previously set at 9,000 for the first round playoff games.

The Bolts beat the Florida Panthers 4-0 Wednesday night, solidifying their advancement to Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Lightning will play the winner of the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators matchup in the second round. Currently, the Hurricanes lead the series 3-2. Game 6 is scheduled for Friday night at 9:30 p.m. EST.