TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning are headed to the White House!

The White House announced Friday, it will welcome the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion-winning team to the White House on Monday, April 25. President Joe Biden will join the team to celebrate their back-to-back victories.

A news release from the White House said the team will celebrate on the South Lawn in Washington, D.C.

The Lightning would not be the first major league team from the Tampa Bay area to visit the White House. Soon after Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were invited to celebrate their 2020 victory in Super Bowl LV alongside the POTUS himself.

The Lightning are only one of seven teams to ever to take home Lord Stanley’s Cup in back-to-back years.

They won it in 2020 after the resumption of the NHL season, who suspended it due the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lightning came into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the east. All the games were held in the “hub cities” of Toronto and Edmonton with no fans.

The Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets in five games. The clinching game of the series was a marathon five overtime, nearly six-hour 3-2 win. It was the fourth longest game in NHL history.

They then coasted by the Boston Bruins in round two, beating them in five games. It also took overtime to clinch that series, with Victor Hedman scoring the decisive goal in double OT.

In the conference finals, they met the New York Islanders. The series saw some prolific performances, including five-point games from forwards Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov in the Lightning’s game one 8-2 win. They also clinched this series in overtime, with an Anthony Cirelli goal in game six. It gave them their first Stanley Cup Finals appearance since 2015.

It took six games to beat the Dallas Stars and win the franchise’s second championship. Defenseman Victor Hedman won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs MVP. Kucherov led the team with 34 playoff points.

The 2021 playoffs saw a more normal setting, but the results were the same for Tampa Bay from the year before.

They started off with a 4-2 series win against the Florida Panthers. It was the first playoff meeting between the in-state rivals.

Behind incredible performances from goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, they beat the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes in five games in the second round. The series was punctuated by a shutout from Vasilevskiy in the clinching 2-0 win.

For the second year in row the Lightning met the Islanders in the conference finals. With the series tied 2-2, the Lightning dominated game five with 8-0 win. Conversely, the winner-take-all game seven was a 1-0 Lightning win, thanks to a second period short-handed goal from Yanni Gourde.

That set up a meeting with the underdog Montreal Canadians who were the lowest seed in the playoffs. They were no match for the Lightning though, who won the series in five games to clinch their second consecutive championship. It was the third in franchise history. The Lightning allowed just eight goals the entire series. Accordingly, Vasilevskiy won the Conn Smythe Trophy. Kucherov again led the team in playoff points with 32.