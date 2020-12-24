Tampa Bay Lightning to operate home games at 23% fan capacity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning will allow fans back into Amalie Arena at 23% capacity, according to an email sent to season ticket holders.

The team said it will also offer “a limited amount of physically distanced seating pods (6+ feet separation). Most locations will be in pods of two or four seats,” according to the email.

Lightning season ticket members will receive priority on ticket packages available for the 2020-21 NHL season.

Season ticket plans will include 14 games with two plan options, or seven games with four plan options.

Packages will be made available in early January, based on member seniority.

The NHL announced the Lightning’s 2021 season schedule on Wednesday.

Amalie Arena has made its precautions during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic available online.

