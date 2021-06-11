Tampa Bay Lightning to kick off semifinal playoff series Sunday at home against Islanders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning will start its Stanley Cup Semifinal series on home ice at Amalie Arena Sunday afternoon.

The National Hockey League released the 2021 Stanley Cup Semifinals schedules on Thursday night. The Lightning found out Wednesday they would be facing the New York Islanders in the semifinals after the Islanders beat the Boston Bruins.

The defending Stanley Cup champions will open play in the semifinal series at home Sunday afternoon. The game will be broadcast on WFLA.

Here’s the series schedule released by the NHL:

GAME 1: 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 13 at Amalie Arena

3 p.m. on Sunday, June 13 at Amalie Arena GAME 2: 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 at Amalie Arena

8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 at Amalie Arena GAME 3: 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 at NY Islanders

8 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 at NY Islanders GAME 4: 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at NY Islanders

8 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at NY Islanders GAME 5 (if necessary) : 8 p.m. on Monday, June 21 at Amalie Arena

: 8 p.m. on Monday, June 21 at Amalie Arena GAME 6 (if necessary) : 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23 at NY Islanders

: 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23 at NY Islanders GAME 7 (if necessary): 8 p.m. on Friday, June 25 at Amalie Arena

After Game 1 is broadcast on WFLA, Game 2 will be on NBC Sports Network and Games 3 and 4 will be on USA. Any additional games, if necessary, will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network.

The winner of this series will go on to play in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.