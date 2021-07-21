Tampa Bay Lightning to kick off preseason in Raleigh on Sept. 28

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) warms up before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals series against the Montreal Canadiens, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The back-to-back Stanley Cup champions will kick off their 2021 preseason against a familiar opponent.

The Tampa Bay Lightning is set to face the Carolina Hurricanes to kick off the 2021 preseason schedule on Sept. 28 in Raleigh.

The Bolts will then play their first home game on Sept. 30 against the Nashville Predators.

Below is the Lightning’s full preseason schedule:

Sept. 28 @ Carolina, 7 p.m (PNC Arena)

Sept. 30 vs. Nashville, 7 p.m. (AMALIE Arena)

Oct. 1 vs. Carolina, 7 p.m. (AMALIE Arena)

Oct. 2 @ Nashville, 8 p.m. (Bridgestone Arena)

Oct. 5 vs. Florida, 7 p.m. (Amway Center in Orlando)

Oct. 7 vs. Florida, 7 p.m. (AMALIE Arena)

Oct. 9 @ Florida, 7 p.m. (BB&T Center)



The Lightning and Panthers last played in Orlando on Sept. 27, 2018, a 6-2 Bolts win.