Tampa Bay Lightning to host series of season kick-off events

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced they will be hosting a Lightning Launch Weekend for fans to get ready for the new season.

The series of season kick-off events will take place Sept. 13 through Sept. 15, with festivities culminating with Fan Fest.

On Sept. 13, the team will host a Family Fun Night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Sparkman Wharf. Fans will be able to participate in trivia, play bubble hockey tournaments and take part in social contents for Lightning prizes.

On Sept. 14, fans can participate in free public skate at Amalie Arena from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be five 45-minute windows for fans to skate where the Bolts play. There will be a limit of 200 people per session. Interested fans need to claim their time slot and mobile ticket in advance at TampaBayLightning.com/LightningLaunchWeekend.

On Sept. 15, the Lightning Launch Weekend will end with Fan Fest at Amalie Arena. This will be the first time fans can meet the 2019-2020 Lightning team. The event is free and open to the public but you must obtain a mobile ticket first, which you can receive at TampaBayLightning.com/LightningLaunchWeekend.

For more information on the Lightning Launch Weekend, please click here.