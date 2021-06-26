Tampa Bay Lightning to hold drive-thru pep rally ahead of Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bolts fans, it’s time to get geared up for the Stanley Cup Final!
The Tampa Bay Lightning, along with AdventHealth, will be hosting a 2021 Stanley Cup Final Bolts Drive-Thru Pep Rally Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon outside of Westshore Plaza.
Fans are asked not to arrive and start lining up before 8:30 a.m.
Members of the Bolts Nation can pick up playoff yard signs, as well as other promotional items and partner giveaways. AdventHealth will be giving fans free 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs T-shirts and Dunkin’ will be providing complimentary donuts and $5 promotional cards while supplies last. Pepsi will also be on-site providing free products while supplies last.
The Lightning will play the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final starting at 8 p.m. Monday at AMALIE Arena.
For more on the drive-thru rally, visit the team’s website.