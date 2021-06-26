Tampa Bay Lightning to hold drive-thru pep rally ahead of Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bolts fans, it’s time to get geared up for the Stanley Cup Final!

The Tampa Bay Lightning, along with AdventHealth, will be hosting a 2021 Stanley Cup Final Bolts Drive-Thru Pep Rally Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon outside of Westshore Plaza.

Fans are asked not to arrive and start lining up before 8:30 a.m.

The pep rally route has changed from previous rounds, so please follow the updated map!



We ask that if you do attend, please do not line up earlier than 8:30am. pic.twitter.com/1bmhiL26G2 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 26, 2021

Members of the Bolts Nation can pick up playoff yard signs, as well as other promotional items and partner giveaways. AdventHealth will be giving fans free 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs T-shirts and Dunkin’ will be providing complimentary donuts and $5 promotional cards while supplies last. Pepsi will also be on-site providing free products while supplies last.

The Lightning will play the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final starting at 8 p.m. Monday at AMALIE Arena.

For more on the drive-thru rally, visit the team’s website.