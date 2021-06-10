Tampa Bay Lightning to hold drive-thru pep rally ahead of semifinals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bolts fans, it’s time to get ready for the Stanley Cup semifinals!

To help you get in the zone, the Tampa Bay Lightning, along with AdventHealth, will be hosting a 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bolts Drive-Thru Pep Rally outside of Westshore Plaza in South Tampa on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.

The Lightning will take on the New York Islanders in the semifinals. The schedule for the upcoming series has yet to be announced, however.

At the drive-thru pep rally, fans can pick up playoff yard signs, as well as other promotional items and partner giveaways.

AdventHealth will be giving fans free 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs t-shirts and Dunkin’ will be providing complimentary donuts and $5 promotional cards for the first 1,000 cars while supplies last.

Pepsi will be also be providing free products while supplies last.

Other partners at the rally include Florida Blue, Wendy’s, AAA, MOSI, The Florida Aquarium, iHeart Radio and more.