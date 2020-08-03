Tampa Bay Lightning start season Monday without fans

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning will be back on the ice Monday for their first competitive game since March.

This is the Lightning’s first official game in Toronto, the first of three “round-robin” games to determine the top-four seeds in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket.

While fans are not at the game, they are there in spirit through a “Sign the Glass” campaign. Fans were able to sign an 8-foot panel of hockey glass with their well-wishes and send it up to Canada.

The glass panel will be installed in Toronto, where the players are in the bubble for up to two months.

The team said they are keeping busy by calling family members, playing sports and working out at the hotel.

As long as they continue to advance, teams will stay in the bubble.

The Lightning face off against the Capitals Monday at 4 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: