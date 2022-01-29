Tampa Bay Lightning sports new jersey design for Gasparilla game day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Notice anything different during Saturday night’s Tampa Bay Lightning game? In celebration of the 2022 Gasparilla parade, the Lightning dawned a new outfit for their match-up against the Vegas Golden Nights.

Lightning players wore an all-new Gasparilla-inspired jersey to mark the city’s annual celebration. A tweet from the Tampa Bay Lightning highlighted the new black and gold color pallet, and skull and cross-bones inspired logo.

But that wasn’t all that changed. The official Lighting Twitter page also sported the new logo and name fit for a pirate: “Ye Mystic Bolts.”

Tampa Bay Lightning ultimately lost to the Golden Nights 3-2 in an overtime shootout.

