TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Single-game tickets to Tampa Bay Lightning games for the 2022-23 season will be available starting Friday.

Tickets will be available online for the season starting at 10 a.m., presented by AdventHealth.

Single-game ticket sales begin with Lightning Season Ticket members on Aug. 2 at 10 a.m., as well as for holders of Chase credit cards, The Lightning Priority Access Club, Flex Plan holders and members of the Lightning Insider email.

Bolts fans not a part of the email club can join in and be part of the pre-sale by going online.

The Lightning’s full regular season schedule can be found online. The Bolts will have an even split of 41 home and road games once again. The longest home stand will be from Dec. 3 through Dec. 15.