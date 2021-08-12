Tampa Bay Lightning single-game tickets go on sale Aug. 19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Single-game tickets for all Tampa Bay Lightning games at AMALIE Arena during the 2021 preseason and the 2021-2022 regular season will go on sale on Aug. 19.

According to the Lightning, tickets will be available for purchase online starting at 10 a.m.

Special single-game pre-sales will begin with Lightning season ticket members on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. The Lightning Priority Access Club, Flex Plan holders, those with Chase credit cards, and members of the Lightning Insider email club will also have access to advanced pre-sales.

The first regular-season game is on Oct. 12 when the Bolts face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Visit the Lightning’s website for the full regular-season schedule.