Tampa Bay Lightning signs 12-year-old boy to 1-day contract for Make-A-Wish

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning signed a new player to their roster on Tuesday: A special boy introduced to them by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America.

Connor Perkins from Edmonton, Canada is 12 years old and has cystic fibrosis. Although you may think he is an Edmonton Oilers fan, Perkins is actually a huge Lightning fan.

The 12-year-old signed a one-day contract with the team on Tuesday. He skated with them, he passed the puck with Steven Stamkos and he scored a goal on Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Perkins has an exciting night ahead of him too. He will read the starting lineup to the team in the locker room before the game against the Vegas Golden Knights. He will also watch that game from behind the bench.

You can bet this trip is a trip Perkins will never forget. He spent Monday at Busch Gardens and, on Wednesday, he will visit The Florida Aquarium.

