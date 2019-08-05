Tampa Bay Lightning sign Kevin Shattenkirk

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2019, file photo, New York Rangers defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk is shown during a break in action in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, in New York. Shattenkirk has signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Lightning vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced the deal Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Shattenkirk played 73 games for the New York Rangers last season, finishing with two goals and ranking first among the team’s defensemen in assists (26) and points (28). (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have added some depth to the blueline today with the signing of Kevin Shattenkirk.

Shattenkirk signed a contract worth 1-year at a $1.75 million cap hit with the club.

Shattenkirk, 30, was recently bought out by the New York Rangers played in 73 games last year scoring two goals and 28 points.

Shattenkirk represented the Blues at the 2015 NHL All-Star Game. Scoring eight power-play goals during the 2016-17 season, ranking tied for second in that category among all NHL defensemen. Shattenkirk has also skated in 60 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, notching five goals and 34 points.