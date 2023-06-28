TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightnings’ Ross Colton is heading to Colorado in a deal struck just ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft.

On Wednesday, the Lightning announced that forward Colton would be sent to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a second-round, 37th-overall pick.

Big trade this morning for #TBLightning, sending Ross Colton to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a 2nd round draft pick. Could be a sign that a deal for Alex Killorn is realistic. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) June 28, 2023

Tampa Bay now has four picks in the draft, which begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Nashville.

In addition to the team’s second-round pick, the Lightning also holds pick No. 179 in the sixth round, as well as No. 193 and pick No. 211 in the seventh round.