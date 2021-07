Tampa Bay Lightning release schedule for 2021-2022 regular season

The Tampa Bay Lightning pose with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in Game 5 to win the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The defending Stanley Cup champions will start the upcoming NHL season on home ice in October.

The Tampa Bay Lightning released their 2021-2022 regular season schedule Thursday evening. The Bolts will play 82 games in the upcoming season and will face off against every team in the league, including the new Seattle Kraken expansion team.

The Lightning open play against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 12 at Amalie Arena. They will end their regular season on the road against Columbus in April.

Here’s the schedule:

Date Opponent Date Opponent Tue. Oct 12 Pittsburgh Thu. Jan 13 Vancouver Thu. Oct 14 At Detroit Sat. Jan 15 Dallas Sat. Oct 16 At Washington Tue. Jan 18 At Los Angeles Tue. Oct 19 Florida Fri. Jan 21 At Anaheim Sat. Oct 23 Colorado Sat. Jan 22 At San Jose Mon. Oct 25 At Buffalo Thu. Jan 27 New Jersey Tue. Oct 26 At Pittsburgh Sat. Jan 29 Vegas Thu. Oct 28 Arizona Tue. Feb 1 San Jose Mon. Nov 1 Washington Wed. Feb 23 Edmonton Thu. Nov 4 At Toronto Sat. Feb 26 At Nashville Sat. Nov 6 At Ottawa Tue. Mar 1 Ottawa Tue. Nov 9 Carolina Thu. Mar 3 Pittsburgh Sat. Nov 13 Florida Fri. Mar 4 Detroit Mon. Nov 15 NY Islanders Sun. Mar 6 At Chicago Thu. Nov 18 At Philadelphia Tue. Mar 8 At Winnipeg Sat. Nov 20 New Jersey Thu. Mar 10 At Calgary Sun. Nov 21 Minnesota Sat. Mar 12 At Edmonton Tue. Nov. 23 Philadelphia Sun. Mar 13 At Vancouver Fri. Nov 26 Seattle Wed. Mar 16 At Seattle Sun. Nov 28 At Minnesota Sat. Mar 19 NY Rangers Tue. Nov 30 At St. Louis Tue. Mar 22 At Carolina Thu. Dec 2 St. Louis Thu. Mar 24 At Boston Sat. Dec 4 At Boston Sat. Mar 26 At Detroit Sun. Dec 5 At Philadelphia Sun. Mar 27 At NY Islanders Tue. Dec 7 At Montreal Tue. Mar 29 Carolina Thu. Dec 9 At Toronto Fri. April 1 Chicago Sat. Dec 11 At Ottawa Sat. April 2 Montreal Tue. Dec 14 Los Angeles Mon. April 4 Toronto Thu. Dec 16 Ottawa Wed. April 6 At Washington Sat. Dec 18 At Colorado Fri. April 8 Boston Tue. Dec 21 At Vegas Sun. April 10 Buffalo Thu. Dec 23 At Arizona Tue. April 12 At Dallas Tue. Dec 28 Montreal Thu. April 14 Anaheim Thu. Dec 30 At Florida Sat. April 16 Winnipeg Fri. Dec 31 NY Rangers Tue. April 19 Detroit Sun. Jan 2 At NY Rangers Thu. April 21 Toronto Tue. Jan 4 At Columbus Sat. April 23 Nashville Thu. Jan 6 Calgary Sun. April 24 At Florida Sat. Jan 8 Boston Tue. April 26 Columbus Mon. Jan 10 At New Jersey Thu. April 28 At NY Islanders Tue. Jan 11 At Buffalo Fri. April 29 At Columbus

