TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ready to see the Tampa Bay Lightning back in action? On Tuesday, the Lightning announced their 2023-24 regular season schedule, which includes a season home opener at AMALIE Arena.
Kicking off their regular season, the Bolts will play six of their first nine games at home.
During the 2023-24 season, the Bolts will play all NHL teams a minimum of two times and face off against each team in their division four times, with the exceptions of Florida and Detroit, which they will play on three occasions.
Additionally, the Bolts will play an even split of 41 home and road games once again and will have a pair of home stands of five games, their longest of the campaign.
Here is the full 2022-2023 schedule, with home games in bold:
|DATE
|TIME
|OPPONENT
|DATE
|TIME
|OPPONENT
|Tue., Oct 10
|5:30
|Nashville
|Tue., Jan. 9
|7:00
|Los Angeles
|Sat., Oct. 14
|7:00
|@ Detroit
|Thu., Jan. 11
|7:00
|New Jersey
|Sun., Oct. 15
|7:00
|@ Ottawa
|Sat., Jan. 13
|7:00
|Anaheim
|Tue., Oct. 17
|7:00
|@ Buffalo
|Thu., Jan. 18
|7:00
|Minnesota
|Thu., Oct. 19
|7:00
|Vancouver
|Sat., Jan. 20
|12:30
|@ Buffalo
|Sat., Oct. 21
|7:00
|Toronto
|Sun., Jan. 21
|5:00
|@ Detroit
|Tue., Oct. 24
|7:00
|Carolina
|Tue., Jan. 23
|7:00
|@ Philadelphia
|Thu., Oct. 26
|7:00
|San Jose
|Thu., Jan. 25
|7:00
|Arizona
|Mon., Oct. 30
|1:00
|Seattle
|Sat., Jan. 27
|7:00
|New Jersey
|Thu., Nov. 2
|7:00
|@ Columbus
|Wed., Feb. 7
|7:00
|@ N.Y. Rangers
|Sat., Nov. 4
|7:00
|@ Ottawa
|Thu., Feb. 8
|7:30
|@ N.Y. Islanders
|Mon., Nov. 6
|7:00
|@ Toronto
|Sat., Feb. 10
|7:00
|@ Columbus
|Tue., Nov. 7
|7:00
|@ Montreal
|Tue., Feb. 13
|7:00
|@ Boston
|Thu., Nov. 9
|7:00
|Chicago
|Thu., Feb. 15
|7:00
|Colorado
|Sat., Nov. 11
|7:00
|Carolina
|Sat., Feb. 17
|5:00
|Florida
|Tue., Nov. 14
|7:00
|@ St. Louis
|Mon., Feb. 19
|7:00
|Ottawa
|Thu., Nov. 16
|7:30
|@ Chicago
|Thu., Feb. 22
|7:00
|Washington
|Sat., Nov. 18
|4:00
|Edmonton
|Sat., Feb. 24
|12:30
|@ N.Y. Islanders
|Mon., Nov. 20
|7:00
|Boston
|Sun., Feb. 25
|1:00
|@ New Jersey
|Wed., Nov. 22
|7:00
|Winnipeg
|Tue., Feb. 27
|7:00
|@ Philadelphia
|Fri., Nov. 24
|3:00
|@ Carolina
|Thu., Feb. 29
|7:00
|Buffalo
|Mon., Nov. 27
|7:00
|@ Colorado
|Sat., Mar. 2
|7:00
|Montreal
|Tue., Nov. 28
|7:00
|@ Arizona
|Thu., Mar. 7
|7:00
|Calgary
|Thu., Nov. 30
|7:00
|Pittsburgh
|Sat., Mar. 9
|7:00
|Philadelphia
|Sat., Dec. 2
|1:00
|@ Dallas
|Thu., Mar. 14
|7:00
|N.Y. Rangers
|Mon., Dec. 4
|7:00
|Dallas
|Sat., Mar. 16
|6:00
|@ Florida
|Wed., Dec. 6
|7:00
|Pittsburgh
|Tue., Mar. 19
|7:00
|@ Vegas
|Thu., Dec. 7
|7:00
|@ Nashville
|Thu., Mar. 21
|7:30
|@ San Jose
|Sat., Dec. 9
|7:00
|@ Seattle
|Sat., Mar. 23
|7:30
|@ Los Angeles
|Tue., Dec. 12
|7:00
|@ Vancouver
|Sun., Mar. 24
|5:30
|@ Anaheim
|Thu. Dec. 14
|7:00
|@ Edmonton
|Wed., Mar. 27
|7:30
|Boston
|Sat., Dec. 16
|8:00
|@ Calgary
|Sat., Mar. 30
|7:00
|N.Y. Islanders
|Tue., Dec. 19
|7:00
|St. Louis
|Mon., Apr. 1
|7:00
|Detroit
|Thu., Dec. 21
|7:00
|Vegas
|Wed., Apr. 3
|7:00
|@ Toronto
|Sat., Dec. 23
|7:00
|@ Washington
|Thu., Apr. 4
|7:00
|@ Montreal
|Wed., Dec. 27
|7:00
|Florida
|Sat., Apr. 6
|1:00
|@ Pittsburgh
|Sat., Dec. 30
|7:30
|N.Y. Rangers
|Tue., Apr. 9
|7:00
|Columbus
|Sun., Dec. 31
|7:00
|Montreal
|Thu., Apr. 11
|7:00
|Ottawa
|Tue., Jan. 2
|7:00
|@Winnipeg
|Sat., Apr. 13
|5:30
|@ Washington
|Thu., Jan. 4
|7:00
|@ Minnesota
|Mon., Apr. 15
|7:00
|Buffalo
|Sat., Jan. 6
|7:00
|@ Boston
|Wed., Apr. 17
|7:00
|Toronto
Ticket and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.