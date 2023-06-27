TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ready to see the Tampa Bay Lightning back in action? On Tuesday, the Lightning announced their 2023-24 regular season schedule, which includes a season home opener at AMALIE Arena.

Kicking off their regular season, the Bolts will play six of their first nine games at home.

During the 2023-24 season, the Bolts will play all NHL teams a minimum of two times and face off against each team in their division four times, with the exceptions of Florida and Detroit, which they will play on three occasions.

Additionally, the Bolts will play an even split of 41 home and road games once again and will have a pair of home stands of five games, their longest of the campaign.

Here is the full 2022-2023 schedule, with home games in bold:

DATE TIME OPPONENT DATE TIME OPPONENT Tue., Oct 10 5:30 Nashville Tue., Jan. 9 7:00 Los Angeles Sat., Oct. 14 7:00 @ Detroit Thu., Jan. 11 7:00 New Jersey Sun., Oct. 15 7:00 @ Ottawa Sat., Jan. 13 7:00 Anaheim Tue., Oct. 17 7:00 @ Buffalo Thu., Jan. 18 7:00 Minnesota Thu., Oct. 19 7:00 Vancouver Sat., Jan. 20 12:30 @ Buffalo Sat., Oct. 21 7:00 Toronto Sun., Jan. 21 5:00 @ Detroit Tue., Oct. 24 7:00 Carolina Tue., Jan. 23 7:00 @ Philadelphia Thu., Oct. 26 7:00 San Jose Thu., Jan. 25 7:00 Arizona Mon., Oct. 30 1:00 Seattle Sat., Jan. 27 7:00 New Jersey Thu., Nov. 2 7:00 @ Columbus Wed., Feb. 7 7:00 @ N.Y. Rangers Sat., Nov. 4 7:00 @ Ottawa Thu., Feb. 8 7:30 @ N.Y. Islanders Mon., Nov. 6 7:00 @ Toronto Sat., Feb. 10 7:00 @ Columbus Tue., Nov. 7 7:00 @ Montreal Tue., Feb. 13 7:00 @ Boston Thu., Nov. 9 7:00 Chicago Thu., Feb. 15 7:00 Colorado Sat., Nov. 11 7:00 Carolina Sat., Feb. 17 5:00 Florida Tue., Nov. 14 7:00 @ St. Louis Mon., Feb. 19 7:00 Ottawa Thu., Nov. 16 7:30 @ Chicago Thu., Feb. 22 7:00 Washington Sat., Nov. 18 4:00 Edmonton Sat., Feb. 24 12:30 @ N.Y. Islanders Mon., Nov. 20 7:00 Boston Sun., Feb. 25 1:00 @ New Jersey Wed., Nov. 22 7:00 Winnipeg Tue., Feb. 27 7:00 @ Philadelphia Fri., Nov. 24 3:00 @ Carolina Thu., Feb. 29 7:00 Buffalo Mon., Nov. 27 7:00 @ Colorado Sat., Mar. 2 7:00 Montreal Tue., Nov. 28 7:00 @ Arizona Thu., Mar. 7 7:00 Calgary Thu., Nov. 30 7:00 Pittsburgh Sat., Mar. 9 7:00 Philadelphia Sat., Dec. 2 1:00 @ Dallas Thu., Mar. 14 7:00 N.Y. Rangers Mon., Dec. 4 7:00 Dallas Sat., Mar. 16 6:00 @ Florida Wed., Dec. 6 7:00 Pittsburgh Tue., Mar. 19 7:00 @ Vegas Thu., Dec. 7 7:00 @ Nashville Thu., Mar. 21 7:30 @ San Jose Sat., Dec. 9 7:00 @ Seattle Sat., Mar. 23 7:30 @ Los Angeles Tue., Dec. 12 7:00 @ Vancouver Sun., Mar. 24 5:30 @ Anaheim Thu. Dec. 14 7:00 @ Edmonton Wed., Mar. 27 7:30 Boston Sat., Dec. 16 8:00 @ Calgary Sat., Mar. 30 7:00 N.Y. Islanders Tue., Dec. 19 7:00 St. Louis Mon., Apr. 1 7:00 Detroit Thu., Dec. 21 7:00 Vegas Wed., Apr. 3 7:00 @ Toronto Sat., Dec. 23 7:00 @ Washington Thu., Apr. 4 7:00 @ Montreal Wed., Dec. 27 7:00 Florida Sat., Apr. 6 1:00 @ Pittsburgh Sat., Dec. 30 7:30 N.Y. Rangers Tue., Apr. 9 7:00 Columbus Sun., Dec. 31 7:00 Montreal Thu., Apr. 11 7:00 Ottawa Tue., Jan. 2 7:00 @Winnipeg Sat., Apr. 13 5:30 @ Washington Thu., Jan. 4 7:00 @ Minnesota Mon., Apr. 15 7:00 Buffalo Sat., Jan. 6 7:00 @ Boston Wed., Apr. 17 7:00 Toronto

Ticket and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.