TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ready to see the Tampa Bay Lightning back in action? On Tuesday, the Lightning announced their 2023-24 regular season schedule, which includes a season home opener at AMALIE Arena.

Kicking off their regular season, the Bolts will play six of their first nine games at home.

During the 2023-24 season, the Bolts will play all NHL teams a minimum of two times and face off against each team in their division four times, with the exceptions of Florida and Detroit, which they will play on three occasions.

Additionally, the Bolts will play an even split of 41 home and road games once again and will have a pair of home stands of five games, their longest of the campaign.

Here is the full 2022-2023 schedule, with home games in bold:

DATETIMEOPPONENTDATETIMEOPPONENT
Tue., Oct 105:30Nashville Tue., Jan. 97:00 Los Angeles
Sat., Oct. 147:00@ Detroit Thu., Jan. 117:00New Jersey
Sun., Oct. 157:00@ Ottawa Sat., Jan. 137:00Anaheim
Tue., Oct. 177:00@ BuffaloThu., Jan. 187:00Minnesota
Thu., Oct. 197:00Vancouver Sat., Jan. 2012:30@ Buffalo
Sat., Oct. 217:00TorontoSun., Jan. 215:00@ Detroit
Tue., Oct. 247:00Carolina Tue., Jan. 237:00@ Philadelphia
Thu., Oct. 267:00San JoseThu., Jan. 257:00Arizona
Mon., Oct. 301:00SeattleSat., Jan. 277:00New Jersey
Thu., Nov. 27:00@ Columbus Wed., Feb. 77:00@ N.Y. Rangers
Sat., Nov. 47:00@ OttawaThu., Feb. 87:30@ N.Y. Islanders
Mon., Nov. 67:00@ TorontoSat., Feb. 107:00@ Columbus
Tue., Nov. 77:00@ MontrealTue., Feb. 137:00@ Boston
Thu., Nov. 97:00ChicagoThu., Feb. 157:00Colorado
Sat., Nov. 117:00CarolinaSat., Feb. 175:00Florida
Tue., Nov. 147:00@ St. Louis Mon., Feb. 197:00Ottawa
Thu., Nov. 167:30@ ChicagoThu., Feb. 227:00Washington
Sat., Nov. 184:00EdmontonSat., Feb. 2412:30@ N.Y. Islanders
Mon., Nov. 207:00BostonSun., Feb. 251:00@ New Jersey
Wed., Nov. 227:00WinnipegTue., Feb. 277:00@ Philadelphia
Fri., Nov. 243:00@ CarolinaThu., Feb. 297:00Buffalo
Mon., Nov. 277:00@ ColoradoSat., Mar. 27:00Montreal
Tue., Nov. 287:00@ ArizonaThu., Mar. 77:00Calgary
Thu., Nov. 307:00PittsburghSat., Mar. 97:00Philadelphia
Sat., Dec. 21:00@ DallasThu., Mar. 147:00N.Y. Rangers
Mon., Dec. 47:00DallasSat., Mar. 166:00@ Florida
Wed., Dec. 67:00PittsburghTue., Mar. 197:00@ Vegas
Thu., Dec. 77:00@ NashvilleThu., Mar. 217:30@ San Jose
Sat., Dec. 97:00@ SeattleSat., Mar. 237:30@ Los Angeles
Tue., Dec. 127:00@ Vancouver Sun., Mar. 245:30@ Anaheim
Thu. Dec. 147:00@ EdmontonWed., Mar. 277:30Boston
Sat., Dec. 168:00@ CalgarySat., Mar. 307:00N.Y. Islanders
Tue., Dec. 197:00St. LouisMon., Apr. 17:00Detroit
Thu., Dec. 217:00VegasWed., Apr. 37:00@ Toronto
Sat., Dec. 237:00@ WashingtonThu., Apr. 47:00@ Montreal
Wed., Dec. 277:00Florida Sat., Apr. 61:00@ Pittsburgh
Sat., Dec. 307:30N.Y. RangersTue., Apr. 97:00Columbus
Sun., Dec. 317:00MontrealThu., Apr. 117:00Ottawa
Tue., Jan. 27:00@WinnipegSat., Apr. 135:30@ Washington
Thu., Jan. 47:00@ MinnesotaMon., Apr. 157:00Buffalo
Sat., Jan. 67:00@ BostonWed., Apr. 177:00Toronto

Ticket and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.