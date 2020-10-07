Tampa Bay Lightning re-sign forwards Mitchell Stephens, Gemel Smith

Tampa Bay Lightning center Mitchell Stephens celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Julien BriseBois, has already spoken about the future of the team.

“Even though I would like to bring this whole group back together again, that would be my preference, the reality is I cannot do that,” BriseBois said to a group of reporters in a Zoom interview last week. “The cap does not allow that to happen.”

The changes are coming and the team will be different next season but, on Wednesday, he shared the signings of two familiar Tampa Bay Lightning forwards, Mitchell Stephens and Gemel Smith.

Stephens, who was selected by the Lightning in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft, skated in his first NHL game on December 9, 2019, and less than 20 days later, he netted his first NHL goal against the Montreal Canadians. Stephens appeared in 45 games this season, recording four goals and seven points.

He signed a two year, one-way contract with an average annual value of $737,500.

Stephens posted the following message on Twitter on Wednesday.

Excited to be back with @TBLightning for another 2 years ⚡️⚡️ https://t.co/1sWEdrhJQL — Mitchell Stephens (@Stephens2727) October 7, 2020

The Dallas Stars drafted Smith in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL Draft. He skated in 77 games for the Stars before heading to the Bruins and then to the Lightning. Smith appeared in three games for the Lightning during the regular season.

He signed a one year, two-way contract.

