Tampa Bay Lightning players pledge 500,000 meals to Feeding Tampa Bay food bank

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Steven Stamkos (91) reacts after scoring a goal against Florida Panthers goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos announced today he and his teammates are pledging to donate 500,000 meals to Feeding Tampa Bay to assist those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Players will be assisting in donating meals to help kids who are missing meals, homebound seniors, economically devastated families and many more that are struggling.

On behalf of your Tampa Bay Lightning, a message from your Captain @realstamkos91. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/kZeVGeiLVT — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 25, 2020

The Lightning are encouraging fans to visit Feeding Tampa Bay’s website as well and to lend a helping hand if they can.

Additionally, Lightning players will contribute funding to help part-time employees of the Vinik Sports Group staff.