Tampa Bay Lightning players, coaches to participate in ‘Strikes of Kindness’ Day Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Members of the Tampa Bay Lightning including players, coaches and staff are participating in a random “Strikes of Kindness” day across Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

The Lightning will surprise and visit nearly 40 sites over Tampa Bay throughout the day, volunteering and visiting with first responders, schools, hospitals, season ticket members and more.

Bolt, the Lightning’s new service puppy, will also be making appearances.

As of 11:30 a.m., the Bolts have visited the mayors of Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg, Fire Rescue stations, the Lakeland Ice Arena, Advent Health Hospital and more, with many more stops on the way.

The team’s $100,000 franchise bonus from the National Hockey League for winning the Presidents’ Trophy will be donated back into the community.

Have you spotted any Lightning players doing good in the community today? Send us photos to online@wfla.com!