Tampa Bay Lightning player shares his ‘silver lining’ amid NHL hiatus

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) before an NHL hockey game Montreal Canadiens Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “The world is a bit of a crazy place right now.”

“It’s not an ideal situation for anyone.”

“I miss the game and my regular day to day schedule.”

Blake Coleman, a forward for the Tampa Bay Lightning, wrote those words below a handful of photos in a recent Instagram post.

If you think he is stating the obvious facts at a time you do not need to read them – or if you think he is unnecessarily sharing a series of complaints – you would be incorrect.

“There is always some silver lining in any situation,” wrote Coleman. “For me it is getting to watch my baby girl grow every day and spend precious time with her that I otherwise may not have had.”

Coleman and his wife welcomed their first child into the world on Feb. 27, 2020. Her name is Charlie. Two weeks later, the National Hockey League “paused” the season due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Coleman finished his message with these words:

“I miss the game and my regular day to day schedule, but we are appreciating the little things in our home. I hope everyone is staying safe and will continue to do their part to get us back to normal, but I also hope everyone is finding a way to enjoy this time.”

Coleman shared his silver lining in this trying time. What is your silver lining?

You can share your silver lining with Gabrielle Shirley at gshirley@wfla.com.

LATEST BOLTS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

The impact of the coronavirus on the job market

Thumbnail for the video titled "The impact of the coronavirus on the job market"

Coronavirus: Testing in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Testing in Tampa Bay"

BayCare2

Thumbnail for the video titled "BayCare2"

Feeding Tampa Bay launches 18 food sites for kids during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding Tampa Bay launches 18 food sites for kids during coronavirus crisis"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Coronavirus Pandemic: Pasco man shares progress since testing positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Pandemic: Pasco man shares progress since testing positive for COVID-19"

Weather Break: Interactive Lesson on Clouds from Storm Team 8!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Break: Interactive Lesson on Clouds from Storm Team 8!"

Bed Bath & Beyond closing all stores until April due to coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bed Bath & Beyond closing all stores until April due to coronavirus concerns"

Ronde Barber interview with Dan Lucas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ronde Barber interview with Dan Lucas"

Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic"

Gov. DeSantis Coronavirus Press Conference 2020-03-22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis Coronavirus Press Conference 2020-03-22"

5 UT students test positive for coronavirus after spring break

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 UT students test positive for coronavirus after spring break"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss