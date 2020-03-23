Tampa Bay Lightning player shares his ‘silver lining’ amid NHL hiatus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “The world is a bit of a crazy place right now.”

“It’s not an ideal situation for anyone.”

“I miss the game and my regular day to day schedule.”

Blake Coleman, a forward for the Tampa Bay Lightning, wrote those words below a handful of photos in a recent Instagram post.

If you think he is stating the obvious facts at a time you do not need to read them – or if you think he is unnecessarily sharing a series of complaints – you would be incorrect.

“There is always some silver lining in any situation,” wrote Coleman. “For me it is getting to watch my baby girl grow every day and spend precious time with her that I otherwise may not have had.”

Coleman and his wife welcomed their first child into the world on Feb. 27, 2020. Her name is Charlie. Two weeks later, the National Hockey League “paused” the season due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Coleman finished his message with these words:

“I miss the game and my regular day to day schedule, but we are appreciating the little things in our home. I hope everyone is staying safe and will continue to do their part to get us back to normal, but I also hope everyone is finding a way to enjoy this time.”

Coleman shared his silver lining in this trying time. What is your silver lining?

You can share your silver lining with Gabrielle Shirley at gshirley@wfla.com.

