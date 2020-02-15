Tampa Bay Lightning open another community hockey rink

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning organization celebrated the opening of an outdoor hockey rink at Rowlett Park in Tampa on Friday afternoon. It is one of 10 hockey rinks being added to the local community.

A short practice followed the opening ceremony and you could easily point to the stars of the show.

The Tampa Bay Lightning had two players on the rink, Cedric Paquette and Mitchell Stephens. They told News Channel 8’s Gabrielle Shirley watching the group of children play hockey reminded them of when they were introduced to the sport.

“I recall going to the outside rink. It was cold so we had ice but it is kind of the same thing,” said Paquette. “That is where I picked up the sport and I was going there almost every day.”

“I used to play hockey on the street pretty much every day whether it was in the basement, mini sticks, or backyard ponds and you cannot really do a backyard pond in Florida,” said Stephens. “I think that is where you fall in love with the game. It brings you back to your roots and just messing around with your buddies with a ball and a stick so it is a pretty cool thing what they are doing building all of these rinks.”

The Tampa Bay Lightning will open another rink at Sadie Park in Brandon on Monday morning.

