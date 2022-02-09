Tampa Bay Lightning legend Martin St. Louis named interim head coach of Montreal Canadiens

FILE – In this April 20, 2011, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Martin St. Louis (26) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period in Game 4 of a first-round NHL Stanley Cup playoff series, in Tampa, Fla. St. Louis was selected to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Montreal Canadiens have announced Tampa Bay Lightning legend Martin St. Louis has been interim head coach.

St. Louis is replacing Dominique Ducharme, who was relieved of his duties earlier today.

“We are very happy to welcome Martin to the Canadiens organization,” Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said in a statement. “Not only are we adding an excellent hockey man, but with Martin, we are bringing in a proven winner and a man whose competitive qualities are recognized by all who have crossed his path.”

St. Louis won the Stanley Cup in 2004 with the Lightning and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018.