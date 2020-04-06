Tampa Bay Lightning issue new campaign to help those impacted by coronavirus

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, right, of Russia, celebrates his game-winning goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammate defenseman Victor Hedman, of Sweden, during overtime of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. The Lightning won 2-1. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

TAMPA (WFLA) – One of Tampa Bay’s most high profile sports owners is throwing the weight of the Tampa Bay Lightning behind a new campaign to help those impacted by COVID-19.

Including unemployment benefits, small business protection loans, as well immediate food and rest assistance.

“This is unprecedented. It’s been over 100 years since anything like this has happened. So you have so many different individuals who never needed to ask for help before who need just a little assistance right now. Just to get them through the valley from here to there. Vinik said. “That valley may only be 2 or 3 months and there is no shame in needing help. Nobody plans for their business to go from revenues of a certain number to zero. If you have a restaurant, your revenue went to zero. Nobody can plan for that so please go get help and that’s why we’re trying to get the message out.”

The Vinik Sports Group had agreed to pay part-time employees previously scheduled to work games and events through the end of March.