TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning organization announced Wednesday it will allow 9,000 fans inside Amalie Arena for Game 3 against the Florida Panthers.

The team had previously capped attendance at 7,000 fans. However, team officials say they consulted with a handful of health and government representatives in the area receiving their approval.

The upcoming playoff game is the first playoff game to be hosted at Amalie Arena since the Lightning lost to the Blue Jackets in April 2019.