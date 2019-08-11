Tampa Bay Lightning hosting 19th annual Bolt Run

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Lightning Foundation is hosting their 19th annual Bolt Run in October.

The run will take place on Oct. 27, with the first race starting at 7:30 a.m. at AMALIE Arena.

Each registered participant will receive a free ticket to a select Lightning game. They will also be able to select from a list of available Bolts home contests. The game choice for tickets is on a first-come, first-served basis and is subject to availability.

The Bolt Run features three separate races. The five-mile and 5K races will each begin at 7:30 a.m. The Family Fun Run will start at 7:45 a.m. and will wrap up the day’s festivities. All three races will begin at AMALIE Arena, and for the second consecutive year, the races will finish inside AMALIE Arena.

Each participant will also receive a race T-shirt, finisher’s award and pre- and post-race activities.

To register for the races, please visit the Tampa Bay Lightning’s website.