TAMPA (WFLA) – The medal of honor convention is happening now in Tampa and tonight, the Tampa Bay Lightning hosted the honorees.

They were celebrated during a pre-game ceremony at Amalie Arena.

There are currently 70 living Medal of Honor recipients and 46 of them were at the Lightning game tonight!

Corporal Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, USMC (Ret.) was awarded the Medal of Honor on Oct. 3, 1945 by President Harry S. Truman for his bravery in the Battle of Iwo Jima.



At 96, Mr. Williams is the second-oldest living Medal of Honor recipient.

Each honoree wore a jersey with the year they received the medal of honor on it and the group went out on the ice for a ceremonial puck drop.