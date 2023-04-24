TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning face a crucial game at Amalie Arena Monday night.

The Bolts must win to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole heading back to Toronto.

Game 3 on Saturday the Bolts fell to the Maple Leafs in a close game at Amalie Arena.



The game was action-packed, complete with a melee after Brayden Point got hurt on the ice and even Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos got involved in the brawl.



The Lightning were up in the third period until the last minute of the game when Toronto went empty net and tied things up.



In Overtime the Leafs hit the game-winning goal, winning it 4-3.



Despite the loss, the team feels like they have given themselves a chance to strike back tonight.

“From the jump of the puck they scored first, then we respond, they score, we respond, they get one. It was probably the best game we played in the series so if we continue to play like that I like our chances. I thought we probably deserved, not probably, we deserved to win,” said Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos after the game Saturday.

Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. at Amalie Arena.

Fans who can’t make it inside for the game can also attend the watch party at Thunder Alley.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Fans with tickets to the Lightning Plaza Parties are permitted to bring standard tailgate-sized chairs (20″x20″ seats).

The Plaza will open for ticketed guests three 3 hours before puck drop.

Outside Food and Beverages, coolers, bags, and tents are not permitted.