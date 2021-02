TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hockey League announced Wednesday the game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars Thursday night has been postponed.

The NHL said the game was postponed “as a result of ongoing power issues caused by severe weather in the Dallas area.”

A make-up date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.

The Lightning are currently 10-3-1 and the Stars are 5-3-4 in the Central Division.