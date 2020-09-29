Tampa Bay Lightning fans head to airport to greet returning champs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans of the 2020 Stanley Cup Champions braved some rain to greet the returning players, coaches and staff on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay Lightning fans lined the road near the airport to get a glimpse of the team, who after greeting their own families, boarded open-air trolleys to safely wave and say hello.

The Bolts landed just after 5:08 p.m., just as the rain cleared over the crowd.

Lightning fans Cara, Bryan and Ginger brought their three boys, all hockey players, to see their heroes.

“Excited as can be!” one of the boys exclaimed.

They were all in agreement Victor Hedman was their MVP of Game 7.

“He played amazing offense and defense,” Ginger said.

Wednesday, the city of Tampa will honor the Lightning with a boat parade and a sold-out rally at Raymond James Stadium.

You can tune in to WFLA Now on your free WFLA app, Facebook and WFLA.com for coverage of the fun.

