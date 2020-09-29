Tampa Bay Lightning fan raises money for domestic violence awareness following ‘shoot’ mixup

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa man who went viral during the Tampa Bay Lightning’s run to the Stanley Cup is giving back to his community.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home of 26-year-old Devon Garnett after neighbors reported someone screaming “shoot!” during Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

“I wanted [Victor] Hedman to shoot the puck so I screamed, ‘Shoot! Shoot!’” Garnett said.

When deputies got there, they told the friends they had received a call about a potential domestic dispute. The friends cleared it up, telling law enforcement it was all just a mix-up.

“We were just trying to scream for Steven Stamkos,” Garnett said. “Who would call the cops? Did they not know the Lightning were playing?”

Garnett says the neighbor was concerned because they grew up in a home with domestic violence and was worried for everyone’s safety. Garnett is now hoping to bring light to an ongoing problem.

“The situation is very fortunate and funny to laugh now, but with this platform I’ve been given, I want to spread awareness to an issue going on here in the Tampa Bay area,” Garnett said.

Garnett says portions of the proceeds of all merchandise will be given to several domestic violence charities in the Tampa Bay area including RCS Grace House in Clearwater and The Spring of Tampa Bay.

As a lifelong Bolts fan, Garnett says this win is a long time coming.

“This is a perfect ending to our story given all the heartbreak last year and with 2020 being such a tough year, it’s been great to spread a little happiness.”

