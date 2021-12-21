Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper tests positive for COVID

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper directs his team against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be on the bench for the team’s game Tuesday vs. the Vegas Golden Knights.

According to Tampa Bay Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley, assistant coach Derek Lalonde will run the forward lines tonight.

The Lightning and Knights are the only game currently scheduled for Tuesday night following the league’s decision to hold a leaguewide shutdown amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league.

Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, the Christmas break typically prohibits team activities before Dec. 27. Games are still scheduled to resume that day.

The latest wave of coronavirus-related shutdowns Tuesday led to the closure of facilities for 10 teams. Of the 50 postponements, 45 have come over the past two weeks with the delta and omicron variants spreading across North America.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.