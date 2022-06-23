TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It was an unusual post-game press conference after the Tampa Bay Lightning fell to the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday thanks to an overtime goal by Nazem Kadri — even if the two-time defending champion Lightning didn’t believe it should have counted.

“This one’s going to sting much more than others,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said in a post-game press conference. “Just because I think it was taken — it was potentially — I don’t know.”

Cooper said he would hold a brief press conference Thursday afternoon about Kadri’s winning goal before departing to Colorado for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

“You’re going to see what I mean when you see the winning goal,” Cooper said, “and my heart breaks for the players because we probably still should be playing.”

Without specifically making an accusation, the Lightning felt Colorado had too many players on the ice at the time of the winning goal.

In a statement, the NHL said the penalty is a judgement call that can be made by the on-ice officials. Each of the four officials said they did not see too many men on the ice during the winning play.

The call is not subject to video review.

The Avalanche lead the series 3-1.

Cooper is expected to share his comments Thursday at 12 p.m. News Channel 8 will stream the event in a player above.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.