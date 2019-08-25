Tampa Bay Lightning announce new ambassador team

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced a new brand ambassador team called the Bolts Blue Crew.

This crew will combine the talents of both the Lightning Girls and Bolts Brigade and will consist of both enthusiastic men and women.

Tryouts for the Bolts Blue Crew will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Amalie Arena. Candidates may include actors, performers, hosts, emcees, athletes, dancers, cheer squad members and in-field marketers.

Crew members are expected “to provide world-class customer service and value, engage fans, perform and execute game presentation features, act as ambassadors at grassroots and community events, manage promotional efforts and drive fan engagement, prepare game-day elements and more.”

Candidates must be 18 years or older. Previous cheer, performance and/or promotional experience as well as knowledge of the game of hockey is preferred but not required.

For more information on the ambassador team, please visit the Lightning’s website.