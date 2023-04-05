TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Grab your wallets, tickets for the Tampa Bay Lightning’s sixth straight Stanley Cup playoff berth are set to go on sale this week.

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Wednesday that single-game tickets for home games during the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m.

Playoff tickets will go on sale exclusively online. Season Ticket Members and subscribers to the Lightning Insider newsletter will have pre-sale access earlier in the week. Fans can subscribe to the Lightning Insider newsletter by clicking here.

While the Lightning’s full playoff schedule will be announced further down the road, the team announced they will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs — a rematch of last season’s first-round matchup Tampa Bay won in seven games.

The Lightning secured their sixth straight playoff berth with a 5-0 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

The Lightning, who have appeared in the Stanley Cup Final each of the past three years and won back to back in 2020 and 2021, have reached the playoffs in nine of coach Jon Cooper’s 10 full-seasons with the team.