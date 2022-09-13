TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning announced a multitude of events and celebrations to commemorate their upcoming 30th anniversary season.

The festivities will begin Oct. 1 with the Lightning’s season kick-off event at Amalie Arena from 4-7 p.m. The event is open to the public and fans can get tickets online.

The event will feature exclusive interviews with general manager Julien Brisebois, head coach Jon Cooper, current players and Lightning alumni.

A series of “game shows,” according to the Lightning, will follow featuring current and former players.

The kick-off event will end with a Smash Mouth concert.

On Oct. 2, the Bolts will hold an open practice at Amalie Arena and fans are invited. Practice begins at 10:30 a.m., and the doors to the arena open at 10 a.m. Fans can get up to four free general admission tickets online.

“Throughout the weekend, in addition to player appearances, question-and-answer sessions and opportunities to score autographs, fans will enjoy photo booths, kids zones, games and more. Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hockey will also host its annual gear sale all weekend during event hours,” the Lightning said in a press release.

The team will continue to celebrate its 30th season with events, in-game theme nights, anniversary content and community give-backs throughout the year.

A ceremonial puck drop with Lightning founder Phil Esposito and Lightning owner Jeff Vinik is scheduled before the Bolts’ home opener Oct. 19 versus the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Tampa Bay Lightning Hockey Hall of Fame has been created in celebration of the team’s 30th season and the inaugural class will be inducted before a home game this spring. More details on that are to follow.

The Lightning will also select 30 Tampa Bay area schools to implement a program with three to four visits from the Lightning organization. Visits will include a pep rally, teacher appreciation day and ball hockey clinics.

Finally, the Bolts will continue their preseason “Strikes of Kindness Day,” where the entire team and organization volunteer at a number of non-profit organizations in the Tampa Bay area.

More information on 30th anniversary season events can be found online.