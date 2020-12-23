Tampa Bay Lightning announce 2021 season schedule

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Wednesday their 2021 regular-season schedule.

The schedule features 56 games with the opener on Jan. 13 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The season will wrap up on May 8 with the Florida Panthers.

As part of the NHL’s return to play protocols, the Lightning have been assigned to the league’s re-aligned, eight-team Central Division. Tampa Bay will play each divisional opponent eight times and will not compete against other divisions during the regular season.

Other teams in that division include the Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, and Nashville Predators. Detroit and Florida are the only other teams from the Atlantic Division to also be moved to the Central through re-alignment during return to play.

The Lightning will play an even split 28 home and away games.

Below is the full 2021 season schedule:

Date Opponent Jan. 13 Chicago Jan. 15 Chicago Jan. 17 Dallas Jan. 19 Dallas Jan. 21 @ Columbus Jan. 23 @ Columbus Jan. 26 @ Carolina Jan. 28 @ Carolina Jan. 30 Nashville Feb. 1 Nashville Feb. 3 Detroit Feb. 5 Detroit Feb. 8 @ Nashville Feb. 9 @ Nashville Feb. 11 @ Florida Feb. 13 @ Florida Feb. 16 Florida Feb. 18 @ Dallas Feb. 20 @ Dallas Feb. 22 Carolina Feb. 25 Carolina Feb. 27 Dallas March 1 Dallas March 4 @ Chicago March 5 @ Chicago March 7 @ Chicago March 9 @ Detroit March 11 @ Detroit March 13 Nashville March 15 Nashville March 18 Chicago March 20 Chicago March 23 @ Dallas March 25 @ Dallas March 27 @ Carolina March 28 @ Carolina March 30 Columbus April 1 Columbus April 3 Detroit April 4 Detroit April 6 @ Columbus April 8 @ Columbus April 10 @ Nashville April 12 @ Nashville April 15 Florida April 17 Florida April 19 Carolina April 20 Carolina April 22 Columbus April 25 Columbus April 27 @ Chicago May 1 @ Detroit May 2 @ Detroit May 4 Florida May 6 @ Florida May 8 @ Florida

For a printable version of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s schedule, click the download button below.

Ticket information will be made available at a later date.