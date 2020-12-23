Tampa Bay Lightning announce 2021 season schedule

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Wednesday their 2021 regular-season schedule.
The schedule features 56 games with the opener on Jan. 13 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The season will wrap up on May 8 with the Florida Panthers.
As part of the NHL’s return to play protocols, the Lightning have been assigned to the league’s re-aligned, eight-team Central Division. Tampa Bay will play each divisional opponent eight times and will not compete against other divisions during the regular season.
Other teams in that division include the Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, and Nashville Predators. Detroit and Florida are the only other teams from the Atlantic Division to also be moved to the Central through re-alignment during return to play.
The Lightning will play an even split 28 home and away games.
Below is the full 2021 season schedule:
|Date
|Opponent
|Jan. 13
|Chicago
|Jan. 15
|Chicago
|Jan. 17
|Dallas
|Jan. 19
|Dallas
|Jan. 21
|@ Columbus
|Jan. 23
|@ Columbus
|Jan. 26
|@ Carolina
|Jan. 28
|@ Carolina
|Jan. 30
|Nashville
|Feb. 1
|Nashville
|Feb. 3
|Detroit
|Feb. 5
|Detroit
|Feb. 8
|@ Nashville
|Feb. 9
|@ Nashville
|Feb. 11
|@ Florida
|Feb. 13
|@ Florida
|Feb. 16
|Florida
|Feb. 18
|@ Dallas
|Feb. 20
|@ Dallas
|Feb. 22
|Carolina
|Feb. 25
|Carolina
|Feb. 27
|Dallas
|March 1
|Dallas
|March 4
|@ Chicago
|March 5
|@ Chicago
|March 7
|@ Chicago
|March 9
|@ Detroit
|March 11
|@ Detroit
|March 13
|Nashville
|March 15
|Nashville
|March 18
|Chicago
|March 20
|Chicago
|March 23
|@ Dallas
|March 25
|@ Dallas
|March 27
|@ Carolina
|March 28
|@ Carolina
|March 30
|Columbus
|April 1
|Columbus
|April 3
|Detroit
|April 4
|Detroit
|April 6
|@ Columbus
|April 8
|@ Columbus
|April 10
|@ Nashville
|April 12
|@ Nashville
|April 15
|Florida
|April 17
|Florida
|April 19
|Carolina
|April 20
|Carolina
|April 22
|Columbus
|April 25
|Columbus
|April 27
|@ Chicago
|May 1
|@ Detroit
|May 2
|@ Detroit
|May 4
|Florida
|May 6
|@ Florida
|May 8
|@ Florida
For a printable version of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s schedule, click the download button below.
Ticket information will be made available at a later date.
