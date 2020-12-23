LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Tampa Bay Lightning announce 2021 season schedule

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Wednesday their 2021 regular-season schedule.

The schedule features 56 games with the opener on Jan. 13 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The season will wrap up on May 8 with the Florida Panthers.

As part of the NHL’s return to play protocols, the Lightning have been assigned to the league’s re-aligned, eight-team Central Division. Tampa Bay will play each divisional opponent eight times and will not compete against other divisions during the regular season.

Other teams in that division include the Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, and Nashville Predators. Detroit and Florida are the only other teams from the Atlantic Division to also be moved to the Central through re-alignment during return to play.

The Lightning will play an even split 28 home and away games.

Below is the full 2021 season schedule:

DateOpponent
Jan. 13Chicago
Jan. 15Chicago
Jan. 17Dallas
Jan. 19Dallas
Jan. 21@ Columbus
Jan. 23@ Columbus
Jan. 26@ Carolina
Jan. 28@ Carolina
Jan. 30Nashville
Feb. 1Nashville
Feb. 3Detroit
Feb. 5 Detroit
Feb. 8@ Nashville
Feb. 9 @ Nashville
Feb. 11@ Florida
Feb. 13@ Florida
Feb. 16Florida
Feb. 18@ Dallas
Feb. 20@ Dallas
Feb. 22Carolina
Feb. 25Carolina
Feb. 27Dallas
March 1Dallas
March 4@ Chicago
March 5@ Chicago
March 7@ Chicago
March 9@ Detroit
March 11@ Detroit
March 13Nashville
March 15Nashville
March 18Chicago
March 20Chicago
March 23@ Dallas
March 25@ Dallas
March 27@ Carolina
March 28@ Carolina
March 30Columbus
April 1Columbus
April 3Detroit
April 4Detroit
April 6@ Columbus
April 8@ Columbus
April 10@ Nashville
April 12@ Nashville
April 15Florida
April 17Florida
April 19Carolina
April 20Carolina
April 22Columbus
April 25Columbus
April 27@ Chicago
May 1@ Detroit
May 2@ Detroit
May 4Florida
May 6@ Florida
May 8@ Florida

For a printable version of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s schedule, click the download button below.

2021 Lightning scheduleDownload

Ticket information will be made available at a later date.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss