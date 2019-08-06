Tampa Bay Lightning add puppy named ‘Bolt’ to team

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the addition of a new teammate today.

“Bolt” has spent the past four months at the Grant and Shirley Herron Puppy Academy at Southeastern Guide Dogs and at a boarding school led by a “Puppy Raiser” from the organization.

The yellow Labrador currently weighs 28.5 pounds and, although he is measuring less than 24 inches in height, he is growing quickly. He is speedy and he is skilled in chasing a moving puck. He also thoroughly enjoys the snacks his teammates are sharing with him.

Bolt will mainly serve as a team ambassador while he trains to be a service dog. He plans to assume that role when he retires from the ice after one year.

You can follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.