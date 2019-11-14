Tampa Bay hosts New York after Maroon’s 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Victor Hedman (77). Alex Killorn (17) and Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrate after an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Globen Arena, Stockholm Sweden. Friday. Nov. 8, 2019. (Anders Wiklund/TT via AP)

New York Rangers (8-6-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (8-5-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit Tampa Bay after Patrick Maroon scored two goals in the Lightning’s 5-3 victory against the Sabres.

The Lightning are 8-4-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Tampa Bay has scored 51 goals and is seventh in the league averaging 3.4 per game. Steven Stamkos leads the team with five.

The Rangers are 6-4-1 in conference matchups. New York has scored 54 goals and is eighth in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game. Artemi Panarin leads the team with eight.

New York beat Tampa Bay 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stamkos leads the Lightning with 15 points, scoring five goals and adding 10 assists. Kevin Shattenkirk has collected eight assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Panarin leads the Rangers with eight goals and has recorded 19 points. Pavel Buchnevich has totaled nine assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Lightning Injuries: None listed.

Rangers Injuries: Mika Zibanejad: day to day (upper body), Marc Staal: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

