Tampa Bay faces Toronto, looks for 4th straight victory

Lightning
Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, of Russia, makes a save against the Washington Capitals during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning won 3-2. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-1, third in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-1, second in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -132, Lightning +110; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Toronto.

Toronto finished 35-14-7 overall and 18-7-3 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Maple Leafs recorded 336 assists on 186 total goals last season.

Tampa Bay went 36-17-3 overall with a 15-10-3 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Lightning recorded 299 assists on 180 total goals last season.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss