Tampa Bay faces division foe Ottawa

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals with left wing Alex Killorn (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Ottawa Senators (14-18-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (16-12-3, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa visits Tampa Bay in a matchup of Atlantic Division teams.

The Lightning are 9-2-0 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay leads the league with 6.2 assists per game, led by Nikita Kucherov averaging 0.8.

The Senators are 5-5-1 against the rest of their division. Ottawa averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 38 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 12, Ottawa won 4-2. Vladislav Namestnikov scored two goals for the Senators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 13 goals, adding 16 assists and recording 29 points. Brayden Point has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with a plus-18 in 34 games played this season. Anthony Duclair has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with a .880 save percentage.

Lightning: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Tyler Johnson: out (undisclosed), Nikita Kucherov: day to day (lower body).

Senators: Craig Anderson: out (lower body), Nikita Zaitsev: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

