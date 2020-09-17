Tampa Bay aims to clinch conference finals against New York in Game 6

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – SEPTEMBER 15: Pat Maroon #14 of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Jordan Eberle #7 of the New York Islanders battle for the puck during the first overtime period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Final during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on September 15, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

EDMONTON (AP) – The Tampa Bay Lightning look to clinch the Eastern Conference finals over the New York Islanders in game six. The teams meet Thursday for the ninth time this season. The Islanders won the last meeting 2-1 in overtime.

Tampa Bay still leads the East final 3-2 going into Game 6 Thursday night but could again be without injured leading scorer Brayden Point. New York’s two victories this series have come with Point.

No on expects to know if Point will return until game time, but the Lightning would likely have him on the ice if he was ready.

“In my history, when guys have been hurt, they don’t play the same way,” Cooper said. “Sometimes you have to protect them from themselves. But in this situation, I’m hoping it’s not the last time we’re going to see Pointer, and we might be able to see him as early as (Thursday) night.”

Point’s absence makes this the Lightning’s toughest adversity yet. They have plenty of talent, but it’s impossible to replicate Point’s play that has him tied for the postseason scoring lead with nine goals and 16 assists.

“He’s been so good for us in these playoffs,” forward Alex Killorn said. “He’s a huge part of our team. He drives our team in a lot of sense: the way we play, the energy we play with.”

Top winger Ondrej Palat said the energy is still up around the team after the double OT loss in Game 5 Tuesday night, and there is good reason for confidence. From goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to defenseman Victor Hedman, Palat, reigning NHL MVP Nikita Kucherov and even Cooper, most of Tampa Bay’s core remains from the 2015 run to the final.

‘We’ve been through this before, a lot of us in that room,” Hedman said. “It’s how you respond to this that’s going to define you as a team. I’m not worried about how our group’s going to respond to this.”

The winner of the Eastern Conference Finals will take on the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Finals.