Tampa apparel company churning out championship t-shirts as Lightning fans celebrate Stanley Cup

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The printing machines at Smack Apparel in Tampa worked in high gear Tuesday morning, churning out Tampa Bay Lightning championship t-shirts.

Once they dried, workers got the two-sided shirts ready to ship to happy fans.

“Stanley Gets Another Tan” is what the back reads, a reference to the second Stanley Cup victory for the team with their first win coming in 2004.

“Right now, it’s probably the most exciting time it has been in a while for Tampa sports, between the Lightning winning and the Rays and of course the Bucs. It’s been busy for us, but it’s a lot of fun,” Derek Miller, chief marketing officer for Smack Apparel, said.

Prices start at $21.99 and can be ordered on the company’s website.

The championship apparel is also popular at Tampa Bay Sports inside Tampa International Airport.

The cashier said he sold 40 shirts in two-and-a-half hours Tuesday.

Fans like Pete Hilger of Sarasota browsed the merchandise before his flight and while the dynamics of the NHL season were a bit different this year because of coronavirus, Hilger sees a win as a win.

“It doesn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the team. Hockey is my favorite sport. I’m a Patriot. We’ll be back next year, defending the Cup,” said Hilger, a season ticket holder.

