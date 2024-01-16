Video above shows fans filing into the stadium, players warming up, and more.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning game on Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings has been pushed back a few hours due to the Buccaneers playoff game, also in Detroit, according to the NHL.

The game will now be played at 7 p.m., the league said. It was originally scheduled for 5 p.m.

The Buccaneers and Lions will kick off at 3 p.m. and can be seen on News Channel 8.

The Buccaneers moved on to the Divisional Round of the playoffs after ending the Philadelphia Eagles season with a 32-9 blowout on Monday night.