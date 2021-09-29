‘Strike the Stigma’: Tampa Bay Lightning launch new mental health well-being initiative

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning launched their newest community initiative on Wednesday, aimed at achieving positive and sustainable mental well-being.

The initiative called “Strike the Stigma” is the first phase in a series of community mental well-being programs, which will occur over the next three years. It will provide mental health services to 20 families at the IDEA Hope campus in Tampa. Additionally, it will aim to leverage the sport of hockey and the partnership between the Lightning and Florida Blue, the Blue Cross Blue Shield plan in Florida, to enhance education and awareness around your mental well-being. The goal is to break the stigma surrounding mental health care.

The presentation featured the Stanley Cup and a handful of speakers including Steve Griggs, the CEO of the Lightning.

Brian Bradley, a former Lightning player and current community relations representative for the team, put the “Strike the Stigma” phrase into action. He tossed a plastic puck, which had a word associated with mental health written on it, to the ground. It burst into pieces sending a cloud of blue powder into the air.

Local students at the event shattered their stigmas about mental health too.

To learn more about the initiative, visit TampaBayLightning.com/StrikeTheStigma.