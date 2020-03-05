Stamkos in ‘rest and wait’ period after surgery, coach says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Steven Stamkos, is currently recovering from a surgery needed to fix a core muscle injury.

Although the media has not heard from him since that procedure, the head coach of the Lightning, Jon Cooper, shed some light on the recovery process.

“He is on the road to recovery here and, now, it is just rest and wait, so it is always the tough part. Surgery is usually the easy part,” Cooper said. “It is the anticipation and the waiting and recovering that is always the tough part.”

Stamkos had the surgery on Monday in St. Louis. He is expected to miss six to eight weeks of action.

