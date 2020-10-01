Steven Stamkos expected to be ready for next season, Lightning GM says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Although he appeared and disappeared in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final after scoring one goal on one shot, Tampa Bay Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos could not have been more present under the circumstances.

He led his teammates in the locker room before and after the majority of their postseason games. And now, according to Tampa Bay Lightning General Manager Julien BriseBois, Stamkos is expected to be fully prepared to skate alongside his teammates in the upcoming season.

BriseBois revealed Thursday morning that the captain suffered a compensatory injury from a sports hernia surgery on March 2.

“He had sports hernia surgery prior to the pause and, actually, fully recovered from that injury and was a full participant in Phase 2,” said BriseBois. “I do not know all of the specifics to be honest. We have a specialist meeting set up next week. I will know more next week.”

He did seem to be fairly confident about one element of the injury, the recovery timeline.

“It is potentially another injury,” he said, “but we are talking about weeks of rehab and not months of rehab.”

